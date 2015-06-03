* Criminal, civil charges filed in New Jersey

* Defendants accused of short-selling prior to 14 offerings (Adds details of allegations, case citations, byline)

By Jonathan Stempel

June 3 The owner of a day trading operation and three associates were arrested on Wednesday over an alleged insider trading scheme that generated more than $3.2 million of illegal profit through short-selling in advance of public stock offerings.

U.S. Attorney Paul Fishman in New Jersey said Steven Fishoff, 58, the president of Featherwood Capital Inc in Westlake Village, California, was charged with four counts of securities fraud and one count of conspiracy.

Also charged with securities fraud and conspiracy were Fishoff's brother-in-law Steven Costantin, 54, of Farmingdale, New Jersey; and friends Ronald Chernin, 66, a disbarred lawyer from Oak Park, California, and Paul Petrello, 53, of Boca Raton, Florida.

All were arrested at their homes on Wednesday. They face related U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission civil charges. Lawyers for the defendants could not immediately be identified.

Prosecutors accused the defendants of trading from June 2010 to July 2013 ahead of at least 14 stock offerings by public companies such as Plug Power Inc and Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc based on tips from investment bankers.

They said the trades occurred even though Fishoff, Chernin, Costantin had entered agreements where they learned the names of issuers and general timings of offerings, with an understanding that they would not reveal the information or engage in short-selling, a bet that share prices would fall.

Share prices often decline when companies issue new stock because the issuance can dilute existing shareholders' holdings.

The defendants "allegedly rigged the game so they would always win, and their profits came at the expense of legitimate investors, who were not privy to this inside information," Fishman said in a statement.

The SEC also accused Fishoff, Petrello and Chernin of netting more than $1.2 million of insider trading profit by trading ahead of a January 2014 licensing agreement between Biogen Inc and Sangamo BioSciences Inc.

Each securities fraud count carries a maximum 20-year prison term and a $5 million fine.

The cases are U.S. v. Fishoff et al, U.S. District Court, District of New Jersey, No. 15-mag-03622; and SEC v Fishoff et al in the same court. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)