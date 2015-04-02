* Iftikar Ahmed, Amit Kanodia face criminal, SEC charges
By Jonathan Stempel
April 2 U.S. authorities have filed criminal and
civil insider trading charges against two friends, including a
Connecticut venture capital executive, accused of profiting
illegally from India-based Apollo Tyres Ltd's attempt
to buy Cooper Tire & Rubber Co in 2013.
Iftikar Ahmed, a general partner of Oak Investment Partners
in Greenwich, Connecticut, and his longtime friend Amit Kanodia
were each charged on Thursday with one criminal count of
securities fraud. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
filed related civil charges.
Authorities allege Kanodia, of Brookline, Massachusetts,
learned details about the proposed merger between Apollo and
Cooper Tire from his wife, who was Apollo's general counsel at
the time, more than two months before the merger was announced.
Kanodia began tipping Ahmed and another friend, who together
made more than $1.1 million of illegal profit by trading Cooper
Tire shares and call options, according to court papers.
Ahmed and the friend then kicked back some profit to
Kanodia, including $220,000 that Ahmed transferred to a supposed
charity used by Kanodia to mask the kickback, authorities said.
"Trading on insider information is fraud, plain and simple,"
U.S. Attorney Carmen Ortiz in Boston said in a statement.
Martin Weinberg, a lawyer for Kanodia, in a phone interview
said his client will plead not guilty and "strongly asserts his
innocence."
A lawyer for Ahmed could not immediately be reached. An Oak
spokesman said Ahmed has been put on a leave of absence.
"Mr. Ahmed's alleged conduct has absolutely no connection to
Oak Investment Partners or any of its portfolio companies," the
spokesman said. "These allegations, which have just come to our
attention, run counter to our culture."
Apollo, Cooper Tire, Oak and Kanodia's wife were not
charged.
The SEC said Ahmed is a graduate of the Indian Institute of
Technology in New Delhi and Harvard Business School, while
Kanodia received degrees from the University of Massachusetts.
Cooper Tire shares rose 41.1 percent on June 12, 2013, after
Apollo agreed to buy the Findlay, Ohio-based company for about
$2.5 billion. The merger was abandoned that December amid an
acrimonious legal battle between the companies.
Ahmed and Kanodia each face a maximum 20 years in prison
plus a $5 million fine in the criminal case. Insider trading
sentences are typically less severe than the maximums.
The cases are U.S. v. Kanodia et al, U.S. District Court,
District of Massachusetts, No. 15-mj-02062; and SEC v. Kanodia
et al, U.S. District Court, District of Connecticut, No.
15-00479.
