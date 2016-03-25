By Nate Raymond
| NEW YORK, March 25
manager, his investment firms and two Paris-based funds have
agreed to pay nearly $18 million to resolve a U.S. regulator's
claims that they engaged in insider trading using hacked press
releases from newswire services.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission disclosed the
deal with David Amaryan and his funds and the separate accord
with Guibor SA and Omega 26 Investments Ltd in France in papers
filed in federal court in Newark, New Jersey, on Thursday.
They were among 43 defendants sued by the SEC since August
in connection with what it says was the theft of more than
150,000 press releases from Business Wire, Marketwired and PR
Newswire before the corporate news became public.
The SEC said the scheme resulted in more than $100 million
of illegal profit over a roughly five-year period. Three men
have pleaded guilty in related criminal proceedings.
Amaryan, a Moscow resident, and investment firms Copperstone
Alpha Fund, Copperstone Capital, Ocean Prime Inc and Intertrade
Pacific SA earned $8.1 million through the scheme, while Guibor
and Omega 26 made $6.6 million, the SEC said.
As part of the settlement, the SEC said Amaryan and his
companies agreed to pay $10 million. Guibor and Omega 26, both
of which are proprietary trading funds and share an owner,
agreed to pay $4.2 million and $3.72 million, respectively.
The defendants neither admitted nor denied wrongdoing as
part of the settlements. Their lawyers declined comment on
Friday.
Authorities have said the scheme centered on the theft by
Ukraine hackers Oleksandr Ieremenko and Ivan Turchynov of press
releases from the three newswire services from February 2010 to
August 2015.
Traders, including many with ties to Russia, allegedly gave
the hackers "shopping lists" of releases they wanted to see in
advance, including quarterly results of public companies.
Prior SEC settlements in the case include a $4.2 million
deal in February with Ukrainian-based Concorde Bermuda Ltd and a
$30 million accord in September with Ukrainian-based Jaspen
Capital Partners Ltd and its principal, Andriy Supranonok.
The traders who have pleaded guilty include Arkadiy Dubovoy,
Igor Dubovoy and Alexander Garkusha, all of whom are from
Alpharetta, Georgia, a suburb of Atlanta.
The case is SEC v Dubovoy et al, U.S. District Court,
District of New Jersey, No. 15-06076.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Cynthia
Osterman)