By Grant McCool
NEW YORK, Feb 23 A research consultant
charged last week with illegally tipping hedge funds to inside
company information can be released on bail, a judge said,
rejecting calls by U.S. prosecutors to keep him detained because
of insults he made to government officials who were
investigating the case.
The consultant, John Kinnucan, will remain in jail in his
hometown of Portland, Oregon, until he can meet the conditions
of a $5 million bond, U.S. District Judge Deborah Batts ruled at
a hearing in New York on Thursday.
Kinnucan, 54, who has been a vocal critic of the
government's sweeping insider-trading probe of hedge funds over
the last few years, was arrested last Thursday.
A judge in Oregon granted him bail on Wednesday, but
prosecutors hours later won a suspension of the order.
In court on Thursday, prosecutors in New York played audio
recordings of expletive-laced voicemail messages that Kinnucan
left over a two-month period on the phones of prosecutors, an
FBI agent and a cooperating witness in the case.
"He conducted a campaign of obstruction, harassment and
intimidation," prosecutor Christopher LaVigne told the judge in
arguing for Kinnucan's detention. "The risk is too great that he
will continue to engage in obstruction, and worse, go beyond
that."
Six audio clips played in court included a Kinnucan
voicemail left for a prosecutor, saying "too bad Hitler's not
around. He'd know what to do with scum like you."
In an indictment unsealed on Tuesday, Kinnucan was
criminally charged with insider-trading conspiracy and
securities fraud as head of Broadband Research LLC. If
convicted, he could face up to 20 years in prison. He was not
charged with threatening government officials.
Kinnucan and his lawyer attended Thursday's hearing by
videoconference from Portland. The lawyer, Thomas Hester, said
his client had apologized for his conduct to the judge in Oregon
and the voicemails should not have been interpreted as threats.
"The messages he left are indefensible and full of
invective," Hester said. "He does maintain his innocence in this
case and he looks forward to defending himself."
Judge Batts' order imposed restrictions on Kinnucan's use of
computers and telephones. She said the $5 million bond should be
secured by $100,000 cash or property with four co-signors.
Hester said Kinnucan's house was in foreclosure proceedings and
that he, his wife and two children were dependent on financial
assistance from relatives.
"The vile, filthy, inflammatory, insulting language that the
defendant has used frequently with officers of the government
and even worse with potential witnesses against him is mind
boggling," Batts said, her head turned toward a TV screen where
Kinnucan and his lawyer could hear her.
"However, reading it I cannot say there is a direct threat,
although he is certainly intimidating people or attempting to do
so."
Batts told Kinnucan to appear in her court in New York on
March 5 to make an initial appearance on the charges in the
indictment.
The case is USA v Kinnucan in U.S. District Court for the
Southern District of New York No. 12-00163 and case No.
12-mj-00035 in U.S. District Court in Oregon (Portland)