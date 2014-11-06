NEW YORK Nov 6 A former stockbroker pleaded
guilty on Thursday to his role in an insider trading scheme
centered on a technology company acquired by International
Business Machines Corp in 2009.
Daryl Payton, a former trader at Connecticut-based Euro
Pacific Capital Inc, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy
to commit securities fraud in New York federal court, one month
before he was scheduled to face trial alongside another former
Euro Pacific broker, Benjamin Durant.
But in an unusual move, U.S. District Judge Andrew Carter
declined to accept his plea, saying he was not convinced Payton
had properly articulated how he knew the inside information in
question was obtained as a result of a breach of
confidentiality.
Carter gave U.S. prosecutors and Payton's attorneys until
next week to submit court papers explaining why he should accept
the plea as sufficient.
Payton and Durant were charged in June for their alleged
involvement in an information-sharing conspiracy focused on
IBM's purchase of software maker SPSS Inc in 2009.
Three people have already admitted to sharing and trading on
secret information about the acquisition that originally came
from a corporate lawyer.
The lawyer, who has not been charged, has been identified in
a related U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission civil lawsuit
as Michael Dallas, a former associate at the law firm Cravath,
Swaine & Moore.
Authorities said Dallas shared information about the pending
deal with a friend, Trent Martin, an analyst at Royal Bank of
Scotland Group Plc.
Martin then told his roommate, Thomas Conradt, a broker at
Euro Pacific, authorities said. Conradt in turn shared the tip
with others at his firm, including Payton and Durant, who
prosecutors said purchased options and shares in SPSS based on
the insider information.
Martin, Conradt and David Weishaus, another Euro Pacific
trader, all pleaded guilty last year and agreed to cooperate
with prosecutors.
At a hearing on Thursday, Payton admitted to trading based
on the tip and said he knew the information must have been
obtained in violation of a confidentiality duty because it was
so specific, since it included the purchase share price and the
date.
"I understood that this was inside information that should
have been kept confidential," Payton said.
But Carter seemed skeptical that Payton's explanation was
sufficient to prove he knew a duty had been breached, asking him
to elaborate before deciding not to accept the plea.
If Carter accepts the plea, Payton would face a maximum of
five years in prison.
Durant is still scheduled for trial in December. Carter
denied his motion to dismiss the charges on Thursday.
The indictment also refers to another co-conspirator at Euro
Pacific who has not been identified.
