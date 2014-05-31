May 30 Activist investor Carl Icahn said he was
unaware of any federal insider-trading investigation involving
him and that he had never divulged insider information during
his 50 years as an investor.
Icahn was responding to reports that the Federal Bureau of
Investigation and the Securities and Exchange Commission were
investigating possible insider trading involving golfer Phil
Mickelson, Las Vegas gambler William Walters and himself.
"We do not know of any investigation," Icahn told Reuters in
a telephone interview on Friday. "Further, we are always very
careful to observe all legal requirements in all of our
activities. We believe that making inflammatory and speculative
statements, especially when we've had an unblemished record for
50 years, is clearly irresponsible."
(Reporting by Jennifer Ablan in New York)