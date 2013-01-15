NEW YORK Jan 15 A securities research analyst who had publicly refused to cooperate in the U.S. government's sweeping insider-trading probe was sentenced to 51 months in prison on Tuesday after admitting he supplied hedge funds with illegal tips.

John Kinnucan, who had run Broadband Research LLC in Portland, Oregon, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Deborah Batts in Manhattan.

Kinnucan gained wide attention in the financial world in late 2010 with his public refusal to wear an FBI wire to cooperate with the government's trading probe. He was arrested last February on insider-trading charges, and later pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy and two counts of securities fraud.