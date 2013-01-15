NEW YORK Jan 15 A securities research analyst
who had publicly refused to cooperate in the U.S. government's
sweeping insider-trading probe was sentenced to 51 months in
prison on Tuesday after admitting he supplied hedge funds with
illegal tips.
John Kinnucan, who had run Broadband Research LLC in
Portland, Oregon, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Deborah
Batts in Manhattan.
Kinnucan gained wide attention in the financial world in
late 2010 with his public refusal to wear an FBI wire to
cooperate with the government's trading probe. He was arrested
last February on insider-trading charges, and later pleaded
guilty to one count of conspiracy and two counts of securities
fraud.