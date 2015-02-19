NEW YORK Feb 19 A former Merck & Co Inc
finance analyst pleaded guilty on Thursday to participating in
an insider trading scheme in which he passed tips about
potential pharmaceutical mergers to a friend who worked at Bank
of New York Mellon Corp.
Zachary Zwerko, 32, pleaded guilty to four counts in New
York federal court, including conspiracy and securities fraud,
as part of a plea deal with the government.
The friend, David Post, a fellow graduate of Rutgers
Business School, pleaded guilty in October and agreed to
cooperate with investigators.
Prosecutors accused Zwerko of giving Post advance
information between 2012 and 2014 about Merck's acquisition of
Idenix Pharmaceuticals, as well as tips that Ardea BioSciences
and ViroPharma Inc were potential acquisition targets.
AstraZeneca Plc acquired Ardea in 2012, while Shire
Plc purchased ViroPharma in 2013.
Post used the tips to make more than $737,000 in illicit
profits while paying Zwerko a total of $57,000 for the
information, prosecutors said.
The office of Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara has
charged 92 people since 2009 in a wide-ranging crackdown on
insider trading.
Zwerko is scheduled to be sentenced on May 15 by U.S.
District Judge Alvin Hellerstein. The plea agreement stipulates
that federal sentencing guidelines recommend a prison sentence
between 37 and 46 months, though he is free to argue for a
shorter term. No sentencing date has been scheduled for Post.
Zwerko and Post also face related civil charges from the
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
