(Adds details of evidence, quotes, background)
By Kirstin Ridley
LONDON, March 19 A former trader at U.S. hedge
fund Moore Capital was sentenced to 19 months in jail by a
London court on Thursday after becoming the third man to plead
guilty in Britain's largest insider dealing investigation.
Julian Rifat, dubbed "the face of Moore Capital" by
investigators, is one of the most high-profile professionals
charged in connection with an eight-year inquiry codenamed
Operation Tabernula -- the latin word for tavern.
The investigation, named after London bars such as The Rack
and Tenter, The Crispin and The Gable in which the spoils of
illegal trading were divided, is part of a crackdown on a crime
that UK regulators only began prosecuting in 2009.
Rifat, who was arrested on his 41st birthday five years ago
and pleaded guilty last November, passed on confidential, market
moving tips gathered from the Moore Capital's London offices to
former broker Graham Shelley via text messages on unregistered
pay-as-you-go mobile phones.
Shelley, who worked for Novum Securities, traded for their
joint benefit in a scam that generated more than 250,000 pounds
($368,250), bought Rifat a 15,000 pound luxury family holiday
and organised a 48,500 pound payment for a Range Rover.
Insider dealing investigations are notoriously lengthy and
tough to prove. But some evidence jumped out.
In an email to travel agents Trailfinders, Rifat wrote: "You
will be getting a phone call from a person called Graham Shelley
who will be paying for our holiday in full to Oman..."
The FCA said Rifat passed on confidential information about
eight companies in 2009, including UK bank Barclays,
German carmaker Volkswagen, Spanish power group
Iberdrola and German retailer Metro.
Rifat, who was given credit by the judge for his guilty
plea, was also fined 100,000 pounds and ordered to pay costs of
almost 160,000 pounds.
JAILED
Shelley pleaded guilty last year to insider dealing with
Rifat and Paul Milsom, a former trader at the investment arm of
insurer Legal & General.
Shelley received a two-year suspended sentence, partly
because of his previous good character and poor health. As an
insider, Milsom was sentenced to two years in jail and fined
240,000 pounds in 2013 after also pleading guilty.
The sentence for Rifat, a former senior execution trader,
is a boon for the FCA, which has won 27 criminal convictions for
insider dealing with sentences of up to four years since 2009.
This is dwarfed by a U.S. crackdown on Wall Street, although
lawyers expect that a U.S. court decision last year to overturn
two convictions and narrow the crime's definition will slow a
run of cases that featured traders at some of the country's
leading hedge funds and alarmed trading rooms.
FCA case manager Ken O'Donnell and forensic investigator
Richard Littlechild led a team of up to 30 to hunt down suspects
after being alerted to suspicious trading patters in 2007.
In March 2010, regulatory investigators and a squad of 143
police officers made the first arrests and seized documents and
computers. It took months to compile a detailed chronology,
cross-checking phone records, text messages, emails,
hand-written notes and other documents.
"There are no short cuts," O'Donnell told a news briefing.
"Mistakes mean collapsed trials."
Six others, including a former Deutsche Bank
managing director, are charged over a separate alleged
conspiracy under Operation Tabernula and face trial in Jan 2016.
Insider dealing is a criminal offence in Britain and can be
punishable by a fine and a jail sentence of up to seven years.
($1 = 0.6585 pounds)
(Reporting by Kirstin Ridley, editing by Sinead Cruise and
Elaine Hardcastle)