LONDON, March 3 The former group treasurer and
head of tax at British high street retailer WM Morrison
Supermarkets Plc has been sentenced to 12 months in jail
for insider trading by an English court.
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said on Tuesday Paul
Coyle had pleaded guilty to two counts of using confidential,
price-sensitive information to trade in shares of Morrison's
proposed joint venture partner Ocado, an online retail
delivery service, between January and May 2013.
Coyle, who used two online accounts in the name of his
partner for the trades, made a profit of roughly 79,000 pounds
($121,463) from the scam, the FCA said.
The judge ordered him to pay a 203,234 pound confiscation
order and another 15,000 pounds towards prosecution costs. He
said the offence was so serious that "an immediate custodial
sentence must be imposed".
"Abuse of inside information in this way undermines the
integrity of the UK financial markets," said Georgina Philippou,
the FCA's director of enforcement and market oversight. "We are
committed to prosecuting insider dealing to ensure our markets
remain a 'level playing field' for all participants."
Morrison said it was pleased its governance and processes
were sufficiently robust to have enabled the authorities to
convict Coyle. It called the event "a regrettable case of an
individual acting alone".
Insider dealing is a criminal offence in Britain and
punishable by a fine or a sentence of up to seven years in jail.
($1 = 0.6504 pounds)
(Reporting by Kirstin Ridley, editing by Huw Jones and Susan
Thomas)