By Nate Raymond
| NEW YORK, March 14
NEW YORK, March 14 A former investment research
firm executive who pleaded guilty to providing inside
information to a former SAC Capital Advisors fund manager,
among others, was sentenced to a year in prison Thursday.
Tai Nguyen, 50, is one of 76 people charged since August
2009 as part of a broad government crackdown on insider trading
on Wall Street.
Prosecutors had asked U.S. District Judge Naomi Buchwald in
Manhattan to sentence Nguyen to 46 to 57 months in prison,
beyond the 30 months recommended by probation officers. Nguyen's
lawyer asked for a reduced sentence.
As part of a plea deal, Nguyen will also forfeit $400,000.
"No apology will be enough for what I did," Nguyen said.
Nguyen, the president of the small California-based research
firm Insight Research LLC and a consultant for an expert
networking firm, pleaded guilty in June 2012 to a count of
conspiracy to commit securities and wire fraud.
Prosecutors say from 2006 to 2009, Nguyen provided to hedge
fund employees non-public information regarding the quarterly
results of Abaxis Inc. Nguyen said in court papers that
his sister worked at the company.
Among those who prosecutors say received Nguyen's tips were
Noah Freeman, a former analyst at Sonar Capital Management and
later portfolio manager at Steven A. Cohen's SAC. He has pleaded
guilty and is cooperating with prosecutors.
U.S. authorities have been probing Cohen's $14 billion hedge
for at least six years. No charges have been brought against
Cohen and he has not been accused of any
wrongdoing.
Prosecutors say Nguyen also tipped Samir Barai, a principal
at Barai Capital Management. Barai has also pleaded guilty and
is cooperating with the government.
In court papers, Nguyen's lawyer said his client on six
occasions obtained information from his sister, making $147,000
on the trades off it himself and passing information to Barai
and Freeman, whose hedge funds made $6.2 million.
"I made them more important than the people I loved," Nguyen
said. "I was weak."
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has separately
sued Nguyen for insider trading. That case is pending.
The cases is U.S. v Nguyen, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 11-0079.