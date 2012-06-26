(Corrects to show in first two paragraphs Nguyen worked at
research firm, not expert network firm)
By Basil Katz
NEW YORK, June 26 U.S. law enforcement
authorities said on Tuesday they arrested and charged an
executive at an in vestment research firm as part of the
government's wide-ranging probe of insider trading at the
now-defunct Galleon Group hedge fund.
Tai Nguyen of research firm Insight Research LLC surrendered
to the FBI Tuesday morning, an FBI spokesman said, and was
expected to appear in federal court in Manhattan later in the
day.
Nguyen was facing charges related to insider trading, the
FBI said, but the exact charges have not yet been made public.
Lawyers for Nguyen and the firm could not be identified
immediately.
The FBI and federal prosecutors in Manhattan have mounted a
campaign to root out insider trading on Wall Street, focusing in
part on employees at so-called expert network firms who they say
helped funnel corporate secrets from consultants at companies to
hedge funds.
The FBI said Nguyen was charged as part of its investigation
of wrongdoing at billionaire Raj Rajaratnam's Galleon fund.
Rajaratnam was convicted of 14 counts of securities fraud
and conspiracy last year and is serving an 11-year prison term.
His case led to the conviction this month of former Goldman
Sachs Group Inc board member Rajat Gupta for feeding
secret company tips to Rajaratnam.
Also, federal prosecutors said Adam Smith, a former Galleon
employee turned government cooperator, will be sentenced later
Tuesday before U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff in Manhattan, who
oversaw the Gupta trial.
(Reporting By Basil Katz; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)