NEW YORK Jan 15 A former Morgan Stanley
stockbroker accused of a three-man insider trading scheme in
which one of his co-conspirators allegedly wrote stock tips on
napkins before eating them has agreed to plead guilty, according
to a court filing.
Vladimir Eydelman has reached a plea agreement with federal
prosecutors in New Jersey, U.S. Magistrate Judge Cathy Waldor
said in an order filed on Thursday granting a 60-day continuance
to allow time to schedule his plea.
Eydelman was charged with the $5.6 million scheme alongside
two other men: Frank Tamayo, a Brooklyn, New York, mortgage
broker, and Steven Metro, then a managing clerk at New York law
firm Simpson Thatcher & Bartlett.
According to prosecutors, Metro passed tips about the firm's
clients to Tamayo, a friend and former law school classmate, at
bars or coffee shops, where Metro would write down the ticker
symbols of stocks to be purchased on napkins or sticky notes.
Tamayo would then meet Eydelman in Grand Central station in
Manhattan, show him the stock symbols and then "chew the paper
or napkin" in order to destroy the evidence, the government
said. Eydelman used the inside information to trade for himself,
his family, his customers and Tamayo, prosecutors said.
Tamayo, who is cooperating with authorities, pleaded guilty
in September.
It was not clear whether Eydelman would also cooperate with
prosecutors, and the charges to which he expects to plead guilty
are not known.
His lawyer did not immediately respond to requests for
comment on the plea agreement; a spokesman for New Jersey U.S.
Attorney Paul Fishman declined comment.
The fraud allegedly started in 2009, when Metro told Tamayo
that Liberty Media Corp might invest in Sirius XM Radio
, then on the verge of bankruptcy. Tamayo then told
Eydelman a "source" had told him about the bailout and advised
him to buy Sirius stock, prosecutors said.
Tamayo began recording conversations with his co-defendants
in early 2014, authorities said.
Separately on Thursday, prosecutors announced a grand jury
had returned an indictment against Metro, based on the charges
he faced upon his arrest.
The case is U.S. v. Metro et al, U.S. District Court,
District of New Jersey, 14-8079.
(Reporting by Joseph Ax; Editing by Christian Plumb)