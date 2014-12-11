NEW YORK Dec 11 The head of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday said her agency is reviewing a major federal appeals court ruling that could make it more difficult for the government to prosecute insider trading, and said the court may have taken an "overly narrow view" of the law.

"There is no question it's a significant decision," SEC Chair Mary Jo White said on the sidelines of a New York conference.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York on Wednesday overturned the convictions of two former hedge fund managers, saying that prosecutors had presented insufficient evidence. (Reporting by John McCrank in New York, writing by Aruna Viswanatha; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)