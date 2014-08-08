SEATTLE Aug 8 A former Microsoft Corp
employee was sentenced to two years in prison on Friday for his
part in an insider trading scheme that netted him and his
partner more than $400,000.
Brian Jorgenson, 32, had pleaded guilty to securities fraud
for his part in a sophisticated operation in which he passed
private information he gleaned from his job as a corporate
finance manager at Microsoft to a former colleague who traded
stocks and options.
"It is important that you serve as a public example," U.S.
District Judge Marsha Pechman said in handing down the sentence
in Seattle federal court.
Prosecutors had sought a prison sentence of 2-1/2 years for
Jorgenson, who they say was the instigator of the scheme.
Jorgenson, a father of four with no history of crime, had asked
for one year and a day imprisonment, plus 500 hours of community
service.
Jorgenson's day-trader accomplice Sean Stokke, 29, was
sentenced to 1-1/2 years in prison two weeks ago. The maximum
penalty for insider trading is 20 years.
The U.S. Department of Justice and the Securities and
Exchange Commission jointly charged the two men in December with
operating an insider trading scheme. Jorgenson was fired by
Microsoft soon after the scheme came to light.
According to charging documents, the pair's cooperation
began in April 2012 when Jorgenson found out through his job in
Microsoft's treasury department that the software company was
planning a multi-million-dollar investment in the digital
business of bookseller Barnes & Noble Inc.
He passed that information to Stokke, who bought options
betting that Barnes & Noble's stock would rise. The stock jumped
about 50 percent when the investment was announced in late April
2012, reaping Stokke a profit of more than $184,000, prosecutors
said.
Stokke, who had previously worked with Jorgenson at an asset
management company, shared the profits with his partner via
envelopes stuffed with $10,000 in cash, according to the
charges, which resulted from probes by the Federal Bureau of
Investigation and the Securities and Exchange Commission.
The pair repeated a similar process twice in the following
18 months, prosecutors said, buying options on Microsoft stock
or an exchange-traded fund prior to the release of earnings that
Jorgenson knew would surprise Wall Street and cause sharp moves
in the stock.
The two men took in a total profit of $414,000 from the
combined trades and planned to start their own hedge fund,
according to prosecutors.
The case is USA v Brian Jorgenson, case number
2:14-cr-00120-MJP in the U.S. District Court for the Western
District of Washington at Seattle.
(Reporting by Bill Rigby; Editing by Leslie Adler)