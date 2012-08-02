NEW YORK Aug 2 An appeals court on Thursday threw out the convictions of six brokers and traders accused of conspiring to misuse company "squawk boxes" for insider trading, ruling that prosecutors withheld evidence and jurors received inadequate instructions.

The brokers were charged in 2005 with scheming with traders at the now-defunct broker-dealer A.B. Watley Inc to generate millions of dollars in illegal profits.

Prosecutors had said that between 2002 and 2004, the traders were allowed to routinely listen to the brokerage firms' internal speaker systems ("squawk boxes") through open telephone lines that broadcast pending orders by institutional customers and are considered confidential.

A three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York vacated the convictions and sent the case back to U.S. District Court in Brooklyn.

The six defendants, including brokers at Merrill Lynch & Co Inc, now part of Bank of America Corp, Citigroup Inc and the former Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc, were each convicted in 2009 of one count of conspiracy to commit securities fraud.

In the first trial in 2007, the judge declared a mistrial on that count, while the jury convicted one defendant of witness tampering and lying and acquitted the defendants on all of the other 38 charges.

The men were tried a second time and convicted on the prosecution's theory they had deprived their firms of "honest services" and confidential information.

The appeals court found that the trial judge, John Gleeson, "did not adequately instruct the jury that it had to find bribery in order to convict under an honest services fraud theory of conspiracy to commit securities fraud."

In 2010, the U.S. Supreme Court, in deciding the case of former Enron Chief Executive Jeffrey Skilling, ruled that the scope of the honest services fraud statute should be limited to cover only fraudulent schemes carried out through bribes or kickbacks.

In its Thursday ruling, the appeals court also said the government should have disclosed transcipts of depositions taken by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission before the first trial.

The six defendants are Kenneth Mahaffy, formerly of Merrill and Citigroup; David Ghysels, formerly of Lehman; and Timothy O'Connell, formerly of Merrill, and Keevin Leonard, Robert Malin and Linus Nwaigwe, all formerly of Watley.

Mahaffy's lawyer, Andrew Frisch, said he was "ecstatic" over the ruling.

"The way to reform Wall Street is to address its real problems, not prosecute people who happen to work there for a benign practice historically condoned and encouraged by the industry," Frisch said in a statement.

Bob Nardoza, a spokesman for the U.S. Attorney in Brooklyn, said the office will review the ruling "and consider our options."

The case is USA v Kenneth Mahaffy et al in the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals No. 10-835