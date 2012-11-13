* Insider trading case against two U.S. hedge fund managers
opens
* Anthony Chiasson, Todd Newman, charged in broad probe of
Wall St
* Defendants allegedly used inside tips from analysts
* Defense claims analysts hid source of info from defendants
* Trial follows conviction of ex-Goldman director Gupta
By Basil Katz
NEW YORK, Nov 13 Two former hedge fund managers
reaped a total of $70.8 million in illegal profits by tapping a
"corrupt network" of Wall Street analysts, a U.S. prosecutor
said at the start of an insider trading trial on Tuesday.
Todd Newman, who was a portfolio manager at Diamondback
Capital Management, and Anthony Chiasson, co-founder of Level
Global Investors, were charged in January in a sweep dubbed
"Operation Perfect Hedge" by the Federal Bureau of
Investigation. More than 70 people have been charged in the
government's broad probe of Wall Street trading.
Chiasson, 39, and Newman, 48, are accused of illegally
trading ahead of computer maker Dell Inc's earnings
reports for the first and second quarters of 2008, netting
profits of $57 million and $3.8 million, respectively. Chiasson
is also accused of netting $10 million in illegal profits ahead
of the May 2009 results of chipmaker Nvidia Corp.
Prosecutor Richard Tarlowe told jurors in U.S. District
Court in Manhattan that Newman and Chiasson had made huge trades
based on confidential company secrets obtained by a close-knit
group of research analysts.
"This is a case about how the defendants got secret,
confidential information about publicly traded companies,"
Tarlowe said. "They chose to break the law and to use (the
information) anyway. Why? To make big money for themselves and
for their hedge funds."
Lawyers for Newman and Chiasson countered that their clients
did not know that any of the information was secret because the
analysts who provided it had made their stock recommendations
appear legitimate.
Several of those analysts have previously pleaded guilty to
related insider trading charges. One of them, Jesse Tortora,
be gan testifying for the prosecution on Tuesday.
"What Mr. Newman did not know was that mixed in Mr.
Tortora's information... was information that Mr. Tortora now
says was obtained improperly," Newman's lawyer, Stephen
Fishbein, said in his opening statement.
Tortora, who worked for Newman as an analyst, made his work
appear like "legitimate, honest research," Fishbein said.
Former Level Global analyst Spyridon Adondakis, who has also
pleaded guilty, is expected to testify at a later date.
Together with Sandeep "Sandy" Goyal - who is cooperating
with the government - and others, the analysts formed a "corrupt
network of professionals who chose to break the rules," Tarlowe
said.
THE CLIQUE
Reid Weingarten, a lawyer for Chiasson, went even further,
saying the group of analysts had built a friendship around
obtaining insider secrets. "They likened themselves to the
'Fight Club,'" Weingarten said, referring to the 1999 hit movie
starring Brad Pitt.
"They traveled together, they partied together, they ate
together, they went on vacation together and they shared
information together," Weingarten said. "We call them the
clique."
Weingarten also said that the Level Global fund, which
Chiasson founded with his former boss David Ganek in 2003,
placed a "huge emphasis on research" and every trade was backed
up by a transparent investment theory. Ganek has not been
accused of any wrongdoing.
The defendants face one count each of conspiracy to commit
securities fraud and multiple counts of securities fraud. If
convicted, they could face at least 25 years in prison.
The judge overseeing the case, Richard Sullivan, has denied
repeated requests by the defendants to be tried separately.
Level Global was shut down in early 2011 following an FBI
raid. Diamondback, which settled civil charges and entered into
a non-prosecution agreement with the Justice Department,
continues to operate. [ID: nL2E8CN6X2]
Jon Horvath, a former analyst at a division of SAC Capital,
the hedge fund founded by Steven Cohen, was arrested along with
Newman and Chiasson. Horvath, a technology sector analyst,
pleaded guilty in September to insider trading charges and
agreed to cooperate with prosecutors.
Tuesday's trial, which could last more than five weeks,
follows the sentencing last month of onetime Wall Street
luminary Rajat Gupta on insider trading charges.
Gupta was found guilty of leaking Goldman Sachs
boardroom secrets to his friend Raj Rajaratnam and sentenced to
two years in prison. Rajaratnam, founder of the Galleon Group
hedge fund, received an 11-year prison sentence last year, one
of the longest ever for insider trading.
The case is US v. Todd Newman et al, U.S. District Court for
the Southern District of New York, No. 12-cr-121.