By Basil Katz
Two former hedge fund
portfolio managers and an analyst charged in a $62 million
insider trading scheme will go to trial together in October, a
U.S. judge ruled on Thursday.
Lawyers for each of the defendants had sought to convince
U.S. District Judge Richard Sullivan in Manhattan that they were
entitled to separate trials.
Prosecutors in Manhattan announced the charges against the
three in January in a sweep dubbed "Operation Perfect Hedge" by
the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Their arrest was part of the government's campaign to root
out illicit trading on Wall Street, in which a total of 70
people have so far been charged.
A lawyer for Todd Newman, who worked at hedge fund
Diamondback Capital Management, told the judge that a jury would
be prejudiced against his client if it was allowed to hear the
size of the illicit gains one of the other defendants, Anthony
Chiasson, is accused of reaping.
"We have all seen the protests, the 99 percent..." attorney
Stephen Fishbein said. Given the ongoing "financial crisis,"
Fishbein said, "I can't think of a more emotional issue in this
day and age."
The judge, however, was not sympathetic.
"I tried a murder trial with the shooter and the look-out at
the same time. How do you think they felt?" Sullivan said.
Chiasson and Newman are accused of illegally trading ahead
of computer maker Dell Inc's earnings announcements for
the first and second quarters of 2008, netting them profits,
respectively, of $57 million and $3.8 million.
An attorney for analyst Jon Horvath, of Sigma Capital
management, a unit of Steven Cohen's hedge fund SAC Capital, had
also argued for a separate trial.
Horvath was charged with one count of conspiracy to commit
securities fraud and one count of securities fraud. Chiasson and
Newman both face one count each of conspiracy to commit
securities fraud as well as several counts of securities fraud.
All three men have pleaded not guilty and are contesting the
charges.
The government's case is based in part on testimony by three
former analysts turned government cooperators: Sandeep "Sandy"
Goyal, Jesse Tortora and Spyridon Adondakis. All three
previously pleaded guilty to related insider trading charges.
The trial is scheduled for October 29.
The case is US v. Todd Newman et al, U.S. District Court for
the Southern District of New York, No. 12-0124.