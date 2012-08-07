* Insider trader Khan testifies a second day
* Used housekeeper and gardener's names to buy phones
* Trial of California hedge fund manager
By Grant McCool
NEW YORK, Aug 7 She used the names of her
housekeeper and her gardener to buy cell phones to evade
detection. She lied to the FBI and to her "buddies" on Wall
Street.
Former technology company researcher-turned-FBI-informant
Roomy Khan went to great lengths to conceal a tangled web of
insider trading. But she ended up pleading guilty and testifying
against a California hedge fund manager to whom she says she fed
corporate secrets.
Khan, 53, a onetime friend of hedge fund founder Raj
Rajaratnam, is one of the more intriguing figures in the
government's crackdown on Wall Street insider trading.
Testifying at the trial of Whitman Capital founder Doug
Whitman in federal court in Manhattan on Tuesday, Khan said she
told Whitman about her sources of inside information at Polycom
Inc and Google Inc.
One was Sunil Bhalla, a Polycom executive at the time to
whom she referred in her conversations with Whitman as "my guy."
The other, called "the IR lady," was Shammara Hussain, then of
the investor relations firm Market Street Partners, which had
Google as a client. Lawyers for Bhalla and Hussain -- who faced
civil charges but were not criminally charged -- could not
immediately be reached to comment.
A former Intel Corp and Galleon employee, Khan
testified she had two or three meetings with Hussain. "I gave
her a phone which I had purchased on my housekeeper's account. I
did not want her (Hussain) to be connected to me."
Khan said Whitman, her neighbor in Atherton, California,
sent her a basket of flowers with a "thank you" note when she
tipped him about a July 2007 Google Inc second-quarter earnings
announcement. The information came from Hussain, she said. Khan
shared the same information with others she referred to in court
as her "buddies on Wall Street."
Hussain agreed to pay $48,000 in January to settle a civil
lawsuit brought by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission,
according to court records.
Khan pleaded guilty to criminal charges in October 2009 but
has yet to be sentenced. Dozens of traders, hedge fund managers
and a former Goldman Sachs director, Rajat Gupta, have
pleaded guilty or been convicted since 2009.
GARDENER'S PHONE
Khan's cooperation with the FBI and U.S. prosecutors helped
the government's broad investigations of insider trading,
including the May 2011 conviction of onetime billionaire
Rajaratnam. He is serving an 11-year prison term.
Khan did not testify at Rajaratnam's trial.
She told the Whitman trial on Tuesday that when the FBI came
knocking on her door in November 2007, "I lied about what was my
relationship and what information Mr Sunil Bhalla gave me."
Bhalla agreed last September to pay $85,000 to settle a civil
lawsuit by the SEC, according to court records.
Even after Khan agreed in January 2008 to record phone
conversations under the direction of the FBI, she said she
wanted to contact her select group of associates secretly.
Khan, dressed in a black pants suit and pink shawl, said:
"This time I went to my gardener and used that phone to
communicate with some of my Wall Street colleagues."
She spoke in a matter-of-fact tone throughout her testimony,
saying she told them the SEC had asked a few questions, but
nothing about the FBI investigation.
Khan said Whitman "always pushed me and pushed me to get
Polycom information" from Bhalla. Prosecutors played a recording
of one phone conversation between Khan and Whitman in January
2009 in which he asks, "You hearing anything on Polycom?"
Whitman is charged with securities fraud and conspiracy,
which carry a combined possible maximum prison sentence of 25
years. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Prosecutors accuse Whitman of illegally using inside sources
to get advance information on the financial performance of
Google Inc, Polycom Inc and Marvell Technology Group Ltd
between 2006 and 2009. They said he made $900,000 in
profits.
The trial before U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff started a
week ago and is expected to last three weeks.
The case is USA v Doug Whitman in U.S. District Court for
the Southern District of New York, No. 12-125.