BRIEF-Meridian Bancorp qtrly earnings per share $0.18
* Net interest income was $33.4 million for quarter ended March 31, 2017, up 17.5 pct Source text - http://bit.ly/2q41Jcz Further company coverage:
Dec 3 Xiamen Insight Investment Co Ltd
* Says securities regulator to terminate review of its plan for assets restructuring
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1vMIz5A
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
WASHINGTON, April 25 Two former U.S. officials, intelligence director James Clapper and deputy Attorney General Sally Yates, will testify next month in a congressional investigation into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, the Senate Judiciary Committee said on Tuesday.