Jan 26 European investment manager Insight Investment appointed David Hillier portfolio manager in its multi-asset strategy team.

Hillier joins from Aviva Investors, the asset management arm of Aviva Plc, where he was an economist in its multi-asset team.

He has also been chief UK economist at Barclays Capital, UK-based Insight Investment said.

Hillier has over 25 years of experience in the investment management industry. He will report to Matthew Merritt, the head of Insight's multi-asset strategy group. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)