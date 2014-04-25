April 25 Prestige Brands Holdings Inc, a
marketer and distributor of healthcare and cleaning products,
said it would buy rival Insight Pharmaceuticals Corp for $750
million in cash to expand its feminine care products range.
As part of the deal, Prestige will acquire tax attributes
with a present value of about $100 million, the company said in
a statement.
Insight Pharmaceuticals, known for the Monistat brand of
over-the-counter yeast infection treatment, also makes home
pregnancy test products.
(Reporting by Maria Ajit Thomas in Bangalore; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)