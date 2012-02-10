Feb 10 Insmed Inc said it expects to begin enrolling patients in a mid-stage trial of its lung drug Arikace in mid-2012, after the U.S. health regulator lifted a clinical hold on the drug last month.

Clinical trials testing the drug in two lung diseases -- non-tuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) lung disease and cystic fibrosis -- were placed on hold by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, based on an initial review of results from a long-term rat carcinogenicity study.

However, last month, the company said the FDA lifted the hold on the trial for NTM lung disease, but retained the hold on the drug for the treatment of cystic fibrosis.

The company also expects to begin enrolling patients in a late-stage European trial of the drug in cystic fibrosis in the second quarter.

Insmed shares were up 2 percent to $5.12 in premarket trading. They closed at $5 on Thursday on the Nasdaq.