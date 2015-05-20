LONDON May 20 The acquisition of Finnish
inspection and testing business Inspecta Group will be backed
with 245 million euros ($271.73 million) of leveraged loans,
banking sources said on Wednesday.
3i-group, which acquired Inspecta in 2007, agreed in April
to sell the Helsinki-headquartered business to ACTA, a portfolio
company of private equity firm NPM Capital. ACTA is a Dutch
holding company of TIC companies Kiwa and Shield Group
International.
Barclays, Danske Bank and Rabobank are leading the debt
financing, which comprises a 220 million euro term loan and a 25
million euros of revolving credit and acquisition facilities,
the sources said.
A bank meeting was held with a selection of funds on May 20
that will have a first look at the financing and a chance to buy
it early, before it launches to general syndication, the sources
said.
The combination of Kiwa, Shield Group and Inspecta will
create a company with 4,000 specialists, active in 27 countries.
($1 = 0.9016 euros)
