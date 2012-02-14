* Q4 EPS $0.42 vs est $0.36

* Q4 rev $495.1 mln vs est $499.6 mln

* Worksite employees paid per month up 10 pct

Feb 14 Human resources services provider Insperity Inc posted a fourth-quarter profit above analysts' expectations, as customers stepped up hiring.

The U.S. government said employers added 243,000 jobs in January, more than economists had expected, while the jobless rate fell to 8.3 percent, a near three-year low.

The company, whose competitors include Towers Watson and Co , On Assignment Inc and ManpowerGroup, posted a net income of $10.8 million, or 42 cents a share, compared with $7.8 million, or 30 cents a share, last year.

Analysts, on average, were expecting Insperity, formally known as Administaff, to earn 36 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose about 14 percent to $495.1 million, but missed analysts estimates of $499.6 million.

The average number of worksite employees paid per month rose 10 percent.

Insperity shares, which have gained 50 percent in value since touching a year low of $19.88 in September, closed at $29.92 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.