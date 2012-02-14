* Q4 EPS $0.42 vs est $0.36
* Q4 rev $495.1 mln vs est $499.6 mln
* Worksite employees paid per month up 10 pct
Feb 14 Human resources services provider
Insperity Inc posted a fourth-quarter profit
above analysts' expectations, as customers stepped up
hiring.
The U.S. government said employers added 243,000 jobs in
January, more than economists had expected, while the jobless
rate fell to 8.3 percent, a near three-year low.
The company, whose competitors include Towers Watson and Co
, On Assignment Inc and ManpowerGroup,
posted a net income of $10.8 million, or 42 cents a share,
compared with $7.8 million, or 30 cents a share, last year.
Analysts, on average, were expecting Insperity, formally
known as Administaff, to earn 36 cents a share, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose about 14 percent to $495.1 million, but missed
analysts estimates of $499.6 million.
The average number of worksite employees paid per month rose
10 percent.
Insperity shares, which have gained 50 percent in
value since touching a year low of $19.88 in September, closed
at $29.92 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.