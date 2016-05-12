BRIEF-Ominto files for non-timely 10-Q
* Says expects the form 10-Q to be filed within the extension period
May 12 Inspur Electronic Information Industry Co., Ltd:
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.5 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders for 2015 as a record of May 18
* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 19 and the dividend will be paid on May 19


May 16 Twitter Inc co-founder Biz Stone said on Tuesday he would be returning full time to the microblogging service in an unspecified role.