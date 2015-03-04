By Alexei Oreskovic
SAN FRANCISCO, March 4 Instagram will let brand
marketers showcase more images on its photo-sharing smartphone
app, the Facebook-owned service's latest move to expand its
money-making advertising features.
The new "carousel ads" feature will let brands post multiple
images, which users can scroll through by swiping their finger
across the phone's screen.
The idea, according to a post on Instagram's official blog
on Wednesday, is to match the multi-page ad campaigns found in
print magazines. An automobile company, for example, could
highlight different features of a new car and include a link to
a website with more product information.
The carousel ads feature will initially be available in the
United States to a limited set of advertising partners,
Instagram said.
Instagram, which Facebook Inc acquired in 2012 for $1
billion, has 300 million monthly users.
The new ad service marks the latest step in Instagram's
effort to position its mobile service as an online marketing
channel. Instagram introduced photo ads in late 2013 and rolled
out video ads last year.
Company executives have stressed that ads will be
incorporated at a measured pace, with Instagram's main focus on
boosting users.
