LOS ANGELES Oct 6 The ladies of U.S. pop music
and pop culture are commanding the most followers among the 400
million-plus global users of Instagram, the photo-sharing app
said Tuesday as it celebrated its fifth birthday.
Facebook Inc-owned Instagram confirmed its top five
accounts for the first time, with 25-year-old pop singer Taylor
Swift leading the pack with 49.6 million users.
Reality star Kim Kardashian, 34, boasts 48.1 million
followers and R&B singer Beyonce, also 34, commands 47.2 million
fans. Pop singers Selena Gomez, 23, and Ariana Grande, 22, have
garnered 45.9 million and 44.6 million fans respectively.
"The type of content we see from these people is authentic
and often times really fun," said Charles Porch, head of global
creative programs at Instagram, citing Swift's penchant for cat
videos and Beyonce's recent glimpse into her vacation.
"It's a view people haven't really had before, especially in
real time," he said.
To compare, U.S. president Barack Obama has 4.7 million
Instagram followers. Instagram discounted its own account, which
is followed by 103 million users.
Instagram has racked up more than 400 million global users
as it turns five, with 75 percent coming from outside the United
States, the company said last month. The average time a user
spends on the app is 21 minutes a day.
The top five ladies of Instagram are mostly popular with a
younger audience, with 85 percent of each of their fanbases aged
under 34, the audience coveted by advertisers which Instagram
hopes to draw more of by the end of the year.
Singer and actress Gomez, who often comments on posts and
responds to fans directly, has the most engaged account,
Instagram said.
The top accounts also each reflect a 75 percent
international fanbase - Grammy-winning Swift's second-biggest
number of Instagram followers comes from Indonesia, Kardashian's
in Britain, Beyonce and Gomez's in Brazil and Grande's in
Mexico.
Swift's most-liked photos include one with her musician
boyfriend Calvin Harris and another with flowers she received
from rapper Kanye West, both garnering 2.5 million likes.
Kardashian, often dubbed 'queen of the selfie,' offers a
look into her fashion and beauty regimes. The elusive Beyonce
uses Instagram as her main method of communication since
unofficially retiring from doing direct interviews.
"What Instagram is doing is giving all these ladies a direct
line to their fans and, by having a direct line, they're
controlling their message," Porch said.
