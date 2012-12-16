SAN FRANCISCO Dec 16 Weeks before he accepted a
$1 billion offer from Facebook Inc, Instagram CEO Kevin
Systrom had verbally agreed to sell his photo-sharing company to
Twitter Inc for $525 million in March - but then called off the
deal, according to a New York Times report citing unnamed
sources.
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg ultimately acquired Instagram
after pushing through a cash-and-stock deal just weeks before
Facebook's May initial public offering. The transaction closed
in September at a $715 million valuation, reflecting Facebook's
stock drop since the offering.
During negotiations with Instagram, Twitter executives had
handed Systrom a term sheet outlining the details of the
proposed deal, the Times reported, but Systrom later told
California state regulators under oath that his company had not
received any "formal offers or term sheets" from potential
buyers aside from Facebook.
Relations between Twitter, Instagram and Facebook have
soured since Facebook successfully swooped for the photo
service. Earlier this month Instagram shut off a functionality
that allowed Twitter to display Instagram pictures, while
Twitter introduced its own photo color-filters to compete with
Instagram.
A spokeswoman for Facebook declined comment. Twitter could
not be immediately reached for comment.