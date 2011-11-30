An employee counts Renminbi banknotes at a Bank of China branch in Hefei, Anhui province November 17, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer/Files

BEIJING China's central bank cut the reserve requirement ratio for its banks on Wednesday by 50 basis points for the first time in nearly three years to ease credit strains and shore up activity in the world's second-largest economy.

STEPHEN GREEN, CHINA ECONOMIST AT STANDARD CHARTERED BANK IN HONG KONG:

"We thought it would come in December. This is a big move -- this is easing.

"We think the PBOC wants to provide more liquidity for December. It's a clear signal that China is on loosening mode. The next move will be another RRR cut in January. We don't think they will do anything on interest rates next year."

QIU GAOQING, ECONOMIST WITH BANK OF COMMUNICATIONS IN SHANGHAI:

"The move will help to promote reasonable growth in bank credit, and in turn, overall economic development.

"The central bank is expected to cut RRR as many as five times by the end of 2012.

"The 0.5 percentage points cut in RRR will release about 400 billion yuan worth of liquidity, and that is set to help bank profitability."

LIU JUNYU, BOND AND MONEY MARKET ANALYST AT CHINA MERCHANTS BANK IN SHENZHEN:

"The RRR cut is mainly due to the negative growth of China's foreign exchange purchase positions, which means the PBOC is unable to expand its monetary base by injecting money by purchasing foreign exchange.

"Now that the PBOC has started making RRR cuts, the market will expect it to keep doing so in the future. So the market will become quite optimistic about an easing of monetary policy, although an interest rate cut is not expected to occur until at least the first quarter.

"Bond yields will fall amid the optimism, although money market rates will drop more slowly since those rates are affected by money supply, which needs time to pick up despite the RRR cut."

ZHIWEI ZHANG, CHINA ECONOMIST AT NOMURA IN HONG KONG:

"I think the move is partially driven by capital outflows in November. Also, it may indicate that the economy has weakened quite bit and that the official PMI reading does not look very good."

SHI CHENYU, ECONOMIST WITH THE INVESTMENT BANKING UNIT OF INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA:

"It's a surprising move -- the market was not expecting the central bank to (cut RRR) so fast.

"The move sends a clear message that the central bank is ready to relax its policy stance. The rare capital outflow in October may become a frequent thing next year, and the decision-makers have to adjust to these changes."

HUA ZHONGWEI, ANALYST WITH HUACHUANG SECURITIES IN BEIJING:

"It's the start of a relaxation cycle, and the central bank is expected to take more steps.

"The economic slowdown is there, and capital inflows are set to fall further, and many banks are finding liquidity shortages.

"However, I still don't think China will cut benchmark interest rates in the coming months because that would mark a fundamental change rather than a fine-tuning."

