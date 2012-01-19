* Q1 loss/shr $0.01 vs $0.44 year ago

* Q1 rev $84.8 mln vs $52.3 mln

Jan 19 Insteel Industries Inc, which makes steel wire reinforcing products, posted a narrower quarterly loss, helped by higher shipments and better pricing.

For October-December, the company posted a loss of $180,000, or 1 cent a share, compared with a loss of $7.6 million, or 44 cents a share, in the year-ago period.

First-quarter sales jumped 62 percent to $84.8 million as shipments increased 40 percent and average selling prices rose 16 percent.

The Mount Airy, North Carolina-based company also said restructuring charges fell to $600,000 in the first quarter from $4.4 million in the year-ago period.

Shipments at the company, which sells mainly to manufacturers of concrete products used in non-residential construction, were up 40.4 percent.

Insteel shares closed at $11.76 Wednesday on the Nasdaq.