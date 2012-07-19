GLOBAL MARKETS-Jitters push Treasury yields, dollar to 7-month lows
* Q3 EPS $0.05 vs est. $0.13
* Q3 rev down 5 percent
July 19 Insteel Industries Inc reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit as weak construction activity hurt demand for its steel wire reinforcing products.
The company, which mainly sells steel products for non-residential construction, expects challenging market conditions to continue depressing shipping volumes and pricing in the fourth quarter.
April-June profit fell to $900,000, or 5 cents per share, from $3.7 million, or 20 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell 5 percent to $93.6 million, while shipments declined 4.5 percent.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 13 cents per share on revenue of $95.10 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The Mount Airy, North Carolina-based company's shares closed at $10.24 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.
