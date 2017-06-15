June 15 Electronic broker Instinet LLC, a unit of Nomura Holdings Inc, named Scott Douglass as U.S. head of sales for its commission management services (CMS) business, based in New York.

Prior to joining Instinet, Douglass worked at Deutsche Bank as head of DBHub for North America, overseeing the bank's global CMS platform. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru)