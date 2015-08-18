LONDON Aug 18 Global brokerage firm Instinet is
launching a new payment management service for equity research
that is unbundled from trading commissions paid by clients,
ahead of planned rules to make trading payments more
transparent.
The move by the Nomura-owned firm comes as the
financial industry seeks to comply with proposed new regulatory
curbs expected in 2017 to make trading less vulnerable to
conflicts of interest amid an increasingly complex post-crisis
market structure.
Payments for research have traditionally been charged to the
end client via an all-in commission paid on every trade. But
European regulators have proposed rules demanding payments be
made separately - or unbundled - from trading, in order to fight
possible conflicts of interest or over-charging of clients.
The UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has also separately
introduced curbs on charging clients for research that does not
deliver "substantive" value.
The EU rules have yet to be finalised but Instinet said it
had received approval from the FCA to become a payment
institution, allowing it to receive and manage research budgets
paid in cash rather than just via commissions built up through
trading activity.
"Going forward, clients will be able to have a pot of hard
money for research in a bank account rather than accrued from
trading," Adam Toms, Instinet's European head, told Reuters.
"It's a clear and more transparent mechanism for underlying
clients to see the charge."
Advocates of new rules say such changes will lead to a
healthier and more transparent financial market, though for some
in the industry they mean another hit to trading profits in an
already highly competitive market.
While Instinet does not run its own research business, it is
trying to diversify its revenue streams beyond trading.
Global investment banks that offer trading and research
services are also preparing for new regulations. UBS
has tested new pricing models for its research while
banks are experimenting with subscription models including
offering unlimited access to research for a flat fee.
New independent software platforms such as ERIC, Alphametry
and Airex are also offering ways for research providers to sell
content separately from the execution of trades.
It may be difficult to finalise such plans, however, with
the exact form of new regulation still unknown.
"It's still too hard to predict," said Toms. "But regardless
of the end-point ... It's really kicked off a material debate
among the client community of how they should be paying for
research."
(Reporting by Lionel Laurent; editing by Clelia Oziel)