Oct 9 Education software company Instructure Inc on Friday filed with U.S. regulators for an initial public offering of common stock.

Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs & Co and Jefferies are among the underwriters for the offering, the company said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.