BRIEF-Global Ferronickel Holdings says FY revenues of 3.77 bln pesos
* For FY 2016 revenues of 3.77 billion pesos Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON Dec 18 British mutual insurance group LV= said on Thursday it had agreed to take over the majority of rival company Teachers Assurance's business interests.
LV= manages 10.3 billion pounds ($16 billion) in assets, while Teachers Assurance manages around 1 billion pounds, LV= said in a statement.
The company declined to give a figure for the size of the acquisition.
Teachers Assurance's unit trust business will transfer to Threadneedle Investments, LV= added.
Shock British pension reform has dented sales at life insurers this year, seen as a key factor behind Aviva 's recent $8.8 billion deal to buy Friends Life.
New European Solvency II regulations, to be implemented in just over a year's time, are also seen driving consolidation in the insurance sector. ($1 = 0.6401 pounds) (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Simon Jessop)
* For FY 2016 revenues of 3.77 billion pesos Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Focus financial partners to receive significant investment from Stone Point Capital and KKR