By Jonathan Gould and Victoria Bryan
FRANKFURT/BERLIN, Dec 4 Cyber attacks and
commercial drones pose a growing risk of commercial aeroplane
crashes, a major insurer said, running counter to a long-term
decline in fatal accidents and insurance premiums.
Technical advances in aircraft design and navigation systems
have reduced the chance of dying in a plane crash, but the
reliance on computers poses new types of risks.
"Cyber terrorism may replace the hijacker and bomber and
become the weapon of choice on attacks against the aviation
community," German insurer Allianz said in a review of
aviation safety published on Thursday, publicly expressing
concerns that others insurer have discussed in private.
The International Air Transport Association has been working
to improve cyber security including the launch this year of a
toolkit to help airlines assess and mitigate risks in their IT
systems.
"Aviation relies on computer systems extensively in ground
and flight operations and air traffic management, and we know we
are a target," IATA Director General Tony Tyler said at a
conference in October.
DRONES ANOTHER RISK
Another potential threat comes from commercial drones, whose
use is expanding in surveillance, crop dusting, news gathering
and sporting events and for which there is no standard
international regulation.
"The potential risks are obvious, namely collision or
third-party damage or injury and resulting liability," Allianz
said.
The skies are growing crowded, with IATA estimating around
16 billion passengers in 2050, compared with 3.3 billion in
2014.
Increasing safety had pushed down airlines' insurance
premiums until this year, when losses including two Malaysia
Airlines jets are expected to boost claims to a record $800
million.
Technology has played a major role in steadily reducing
deaths to less than two per 100 million passengers on commercial
flights from 133 in the 1960s, but it is also boosting the cost
of aircraft and value of claims.
Allianz estimated the insured value of airline fleets will
rise to more than $1 trillion within the next five years from
less than $900 billion currently.
Technology, particularly increasing automation in modern
planes, also has been under a spotlight since the 2009 crash of
Air France flight 447 after pilots lost control of an
A330 jet on a flight from Brazil to France.
Pilots need more training if systems fail, Allianz said.
"Improvements have to be made, especially to get rid of
passivity in the cockpit due to automation."
A German pilots group also is calling for more training and
checks in 'manual' flying to ensure pilots have regular practice
should computers fail.
"Planes weren't as reliable in the past, and therefore
pilots had training every day in all kinds of problems,"
Vereinigung Cockpit head Ilja Schulz said last month at the
launch of a safety campaign.
