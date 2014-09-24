(Recasts, adds possible appeal, comment)
By Carolyn Cohn
LONDON, Sept 24 An insurance trade body said on
Wednesday it may appeal a British competition watchdog's
decision not to tackle the high costs of replacement cars in
motor insurance policies, which it said created unnecessary
costs for customers.
Its comments came after the Competition and Markets
Authority (CMA) said it could not find a solution to the problem
that the amount which insurers have to pay for temporary
replacement cars is far greater than the cost.
The CMA said alternatives such as requiring a not-at-fault
driver's insurance company to cover the cost of a replacement
car, or capping the amount which could be recovered from the
other driver's insurer for the replacement, would require a
change in the law.
And it said such a change was not necessary since the issue
only caused an increase in the average motor insurance premium
of 3 pounds ($5) a year.
But the Lloyd's Market Association (LMA), a trade body for
the Lloyd's of London insurance market, said it may
appeal the decision, arguing consumers are charged an aggregate
178 million pounds a year under the current system.
"It's perfectly clear that there are inefficiencies, to use
the polite word, in the supply chain, which raise costs for
customers," said David Powell, a manager at the LMA, which has
eight members who write motor insurance policies.
"If we need to change the law, go ahead and do it."
British insurance companies such as Admiral, Direct
Line and Esure are active in the
highly-competitive motor insurance market.
After an investigation into the car insurance market, the
CMA also said it would ban agreements between price comparison
websites and motor insurers which stop insurers from making
their products available more cheaply on other online platforms.
In addition it recommended the Financial Conduct Authority
look at how insurers tell customers about products sold as
add-ons to car insurance policies.
"The regulatory cloud persists over the UK quoted motor
insurers," said Eamonn Flanagan at brokerage Shore Capital in a
client note.
"This, together with continued uncertainty over the rating
and claims environment, leads us to reiterate our 'sell'
recommendations on Admiral, Direct Line and Esure."
(Editing by Mark Potter and David Holmes)