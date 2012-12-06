LONDON Dec 6 The Baltic Ace cargo vessel that sank in the North sea on Wednesday night is insured for between $50 million and $60 million, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

The lead insurer for the Baltic Ace is Catlin, operator of the biggest syndicate in the Lloyd's of London market, the sources said on Thursday.

As lead insurer, Catlin's share of any claim would be between 10 and 15 percent, with the remainder split between a panel of other insurers, one of the sources said.

Catlin declined to comment.

At least three crew members died when the Baltic Ace sank after colliding with a container ship, Dutch coastguards and media reports said.