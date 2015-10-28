(In paragraph 14, corrects the percentage to 40 percent from
half of workers)
By Beth Pinsker
NEW YORK Oct 27 When some 120 million employees
start filling out their open enrollment choices this fall, they
will be presented with the usual health, dental and vision
options. But a slew of other voluntary benefits are now popping
up, ranging from critical-illness coverage to pet insurance.
Some group deals your employer will offer are true group
discounts. Others merely make it easier for employees to sign up
for coverage but provide no real cost savings.
Spotting the difference between a good deal and merely a
convenient one requires shopping around to know the market value
of the policies you are considering, according to benefit
consultants.
"Some of those policies are going to be a perfect fit and
valuable, and other things are not going to be useful," says
Jennifer Benz, who runs her own benefits firm based in San
Francisco.
Here is what you need to know before you sign up:
SUPPLEMENTS MATTER
For employees with a high-deductible health plan, which now
accounts for about 25 percent of the workforce, a supplemental
policy like critical illness insurance (for cancer and other
major illnesses) can be helpful as a hedge, said Karen Frost,
senior vice president of health strategies and solutions for Aon
Hewitt, a benefits consultant.
"It's a really inexpensive way to fill a gap with
high-deductible plans," said Frost, adding that supplemental
premiums can run as low as $5 a month and typically do not
require medical underwriting.
Many employers who offer high-deductible plans will provide
some level of critical illness coverage and also hospital
indemnity policies, which cover a flat dollar fee for hospital
stays that would defray a person's out-of-pocket costs, Frost
added. Then employees can pay extra for higher levels of
coverage.
The same applies to personal accident insurance as well as
short- and long-term disability policies.
"We recommend accident more than life insurance, especially
if you don't have a family," said Frost.
When plans like these are bundled together during open
enrollment, workers with high-deductible plans choose them much
more than when they are offered other times, with enrollment
jumping from around 4 percent to 15 to 20 percent, Frost said.
BROKERS NEEDED
With supplemental life insurance, long-term care insurance
or any other complicated product that is typically sold by a
licensed broker, employees should definitely talk to a
professional before taking the leap.
Rates can vary by company and a person's age, but adding
four times your pay to basic coverage could cost in the range of
$40 a month. An individual $250,000 "term" policy for a healthy
40-year-old man could cost $36 a month, according to
ValuePenguin.com.
Many employers provide individual discussions with a
financial professional over the phone as part of their
educational outreach. Forty percent of workers offered
supplemental insurance at work buy into it, according to LIMRA,
the life insurance trade association. "Although it's not the
sit-down with a broker, they do get insights," said Frost. For
instance, a young single person will need less life, but more
accident coverage.
Group life insurance rates may be competitive in the open
market. Rates for specialty products like long-term care
insurance may not be.
For these, what is called a "group" is sometimes just
individual policies packaged together, said Jesse Slome,
president of the American Association for Long-Term Care
Insurance.
"If you are healthy or married, you might get a better price
as an individual," said Slome.
A typical individual long-term care policy for a 55-year-old
healthy woman could be $250 a month, according to Genworth, one
of the leading providers.
CLUB DISCOUNTS
Your workplace may also be able to help you insure your car,
your house and your pet, but do not count on getting the
greatest deal. An average pet policy, for instance, averaged $36
a month in 2014, and a group employer discount typically knocked
off 5 percent, said Randy Valpy, president of the North American
Pet Health Insurance Association.
"The convenience of payroll deduction is where those begin
and end. Potentially you're getting a discount, but it's not
really something I'd consider a generous benefit," said Hall
Kesmodel, consultant at Sequoia, an employee benefits firm
headquartered in San Mateo, California.
