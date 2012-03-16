* Recent tornadoes caused up to $2 bln in losses
* S&P says insurers likely to retain loss
March 16 Recent severe U.S. tornado
outbreaks are unlikely to trigger any catastrophe bonds, despite
billions of dollars in industry losses, Standard & Poor's said
on Friday.
Tornadoes that struck in late February and early March
caused up to $2 billion in insured losses, catastrophe modeler
Eqecat has said. March 2 alone saw as many twisters in one day
as are usually recorded in the full month, killing 39 people
over a stretch of 1,000 miles.
But S&P said the majority of those losses would probably be
retained by insurers, rather than being covered by reinsurance
or the capital markets.
"Given the early estimates of insured losses, we do not
expect these tornadoes to trigger any of our rated catastrophe
bonds," S&P analyst Jason Porter said in a statement.
Catastrophe bonds, also called cat bonds or insurance-linked
securities, let insurers pass on risks like hurricanes and
tornadoes to financial market investors, and are seen as an
alternative to reinsurance. Buyers receive interest payments
that are largely insulated from wider macroeconomic or financial
market developments, but risk losing some or all of their money
if a natural disaster occurs.
Last year, a series of cat bonds issued by Mariah Re Ltd on
behalf of American Family Mutual Insurance lost 100 percent of
their value following record-breaking tornado losses.