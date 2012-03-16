* Recent tornadoes caused up to $2 bln in losses

* S&P says insurers likely to retain loss

March 16 Recent severe U.S. tornado outbreaks are unlikely to trigger any catastrophe bonds, despite billions of dollars in industry losses, Standard & Poor's said on Friday.

Tornadoes that struck in late February and early March caused up to $2 billion in insured losses, catastrophe modeler Eqecat has said. March 2 alone saw as many twisters in one day as are usually recorded in the full month, killing 39 people over a stretch of 1,000 miles.

But S&P said the majority of those losses would probably be retained by insurers, rather than being covered by reinsurance or the capital markets.

"Given the early estimates of insured losses, we do not expect these tornadoes to trigger any of our rated catastrophe bonds," S&P analyst Jason Porter said in a statement.

Catastrophe bonds, also called cat bonds or insurance-linked securities, let insurers pass on risks like hurricanes and tornadoes to financial market investors, and are seen as an alternative to reinsurance. Buyers receive interest payments that are largely insulated from wider macroeconomic or financial market developments, but risk losing some or all of their money if a natural disaster occurs.

Last year, a series of cat bonds issued by Mariah Re Ltd on behalf of American Family Mutual Insurance lost 100 percent of their value following record-breaking tornado losses.