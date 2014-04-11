By Chris Vellacott
| LONDON, April 12
upon investment banks to stick closer to lock-up agreements on
sales of company shares after a major transaction, saying it
would ensure more stable markets.
The Association of British Insurers (ABI) - whose members
manage assets worth a quarter of the UK economy - has released a
set of 'best practice' guidelines demanding bankers are clearer
about how much time will pass before they launch further
placings of shares.
The call comes as frustration mounts among investors over an
increasingly common disregard for lock-ups designed to prevent a
selling shareholder, such as a private equity group,
destabilising the market.
The lock-ups are meant to reassure investors buying into a
share sale that the seller will not dump more of their stake on
the market shortly afterwards, driving down the share price.
"It comes down to no more than we think it is important that
lock-up agreements frankly do what they say on the tin," Robert
Hingley, Director of Investment Affairs at the ABI, told Reuters
on Friday.
"This is important because (lock-ups) are designed to
regulate the balance between supply and demand and send a signal
to the market that if you buy shares now there won't be a
further increase in supply for a given period."
The ABI does not have a regulator's powers to set rules but
its views are important because of the buying power of its
members who represent much of the UK mutual funds market,
managing nearly $3 trillion of assets.
Some investors were angered in 2013 when Lloyds Banking
Group, in transactions run by bookrunner Bank of
America Merrill Lynch, sold two tranches of shares in
wealth manager St James Place in quick succession.
The second sale came just over 10 weeks after the first,
even though Lloyds had said it would not reduce its stake
further for at least a year.
The ABI wants lock-up agreements to specify an initial
"hard" lock-up that cannot be waived after which the terms
become more flexible.
"You don't want to necessarily set a cliff edge in the
market because otherwise you get funny things happening around
that cliff edge. Some discretion is fine. But if you are going
to have 180 days, the first 150 days should be hard and then you
can waive in the last 30," Hingley said.
He said the ABI had made investment banks aware of its
demands and received mixed responses.
"We have been in touch with a number of investment banks for
a while, Some are sympathetic. Some are less so," he said.
(Reporting by Chris Vellacott; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)