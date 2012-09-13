VIENNA, Sept 13 The European Union could avoid
an embarrassing delay to its Solvency II capital regime for
insurers by agreeing to phase in parts that have become bogged
down in political wrangling, the head of its insurance regulator
said on Thursday.
The new regime, originally intended to come into force this
year, is aimed at making insurers hold capital in strict
proportion to the risks they underwrite and is expected to usher
in higher capital requirements for much of the industry.
"I think it continues to be possible to have the starting of
the process on January 1, 2014, and use appropriate transition
periods to deal with the situations we have under discussion,"
Gabriel Bernardino, chairman of the European Insurance and
Occupational Pension Authority, told reporters at a conference
in Vienna.
"Of course, as time goes by ... it is becoming more
challenging."
In July, EU lawmakers and officials failed to agree a final
draft of Solvency II before the European Parliament went on its
summer break, pushing back a parliamentary vote on the proposals
until late 2012, and putting the rest of the legislative
timetable at risk.
Talks aimed at ironing out disagreements over the final
shape of the rules are due to resume in Brussels next week,
Bernardino said.
EU countries differ over how the capital buffer for
long-term life insurance contracts should be calculated, a key
consideration for the pensions industry.
Further delays to Solvency II, 10 years in the making, would
anger insurers who say prolonged uncertainty over their future
capital requirements has deterred investors from buying their
shares.
It would also dent the international credibility of the EU,
which had intended Solvency II to be a global benchmark for
other countries' rules.
Still, some insurers have complained about the cost of
complying, while others fear the regime could make their
overseas units less competitive against local rivals.