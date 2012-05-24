LONDON May 24 The British motor insurance
industry could be on course for its first underwriting profit in
18 years after dramatically narrowing its losses during 2011,
according to accountants Deloitte.
British car insurers paid out 106 pounds ($170) in claims
and expenses last year for every 100 pounds they took in
premiums, taking their collective underwriting loss to about 600
million pounds, Deloitte said on Thursday.
That compares with 120 pounds of claims and expenses per 100
pounds of claims the previous year.
"We expect improved results to be delivered by motor
insurers in 2012, and we could see an underwriting profit for
the industry," said Deloitte insurance partner James Rakow.
British motor insurers, for years held back by falling
prices amid intense competition, benefited in 2011 from a sharp
rise in rates as the industry responded to soaring personal
injury claims fuelled by "no win, no fee" lawyers.
The industry is hopeful that the rise in claims will be
stemmed by proposed legislative changes aimed at curbing the
activities of lawyers and other intermediaries.
Motor insurers often turn a profit despite losing money on
their core underwriting activities thanks to income from
investments, and from reserves set aside in previous years
against claims that did not materialise.
Britain's biggest motor insurers are Royal Bank of Scotland
, Admiral, Aviva and RSA.
RBS's Direct Line Group, Britain's biggest motor insurer,
with a one-third share of the market, is planning to list on the
London Stock Exchange in the second half of the year.