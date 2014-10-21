WASHINGTON Oct 21 Most U.S. insurance companies
are completely unprepared to address the risks related to
climate change, a new survey published Wednesday found, a
finding that could have negative consequence for the wider
debate over how to tackle the issue.
Environmental investor advocacy group Ceres conducted a
survey of 330 insurers representing 87 percent of the U.S.
insurance market to weigh how they respond to climate change
based on their governance structures, climate risk management
programs, use of computer modeling, stakeholder engagement and
measuring and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. (Report: bit.ly/1uAKfeY)
Of those companies, only 10 percent had issued public
climate risk management statements -information that explains
how companies understand climate science and how they approach
core underwriting and investment portfolios.
"Given the insurance sector's key role in addressing
societal risks, this near total silence on climate change is
deeply troubling and is thwarting constructive public engagement
on appropriate responses," the report said.
Insurance is one of the most exposed industries to climate
change.
Property and casualty insurers - those at the "front line"
of climate risks - have the highest ratings in the survey
compared with health or life and annuity insurers, but they are
"not addressing climate risks comprehensively," the survey
found.
Because property and casualty insurers tend to limit
coverage or withdraw from disaster-prone areas, like coastal
regions, they shift responsibility and risks to local
communities and institutions.
"In the long run, these coverage retreats transfer growing
risks to public institutions and local populations, and reduce
the resiliency of communities, which are less able to finance
post-disaster recoveries," according to the report.
Nine property and casualty insurers - ACE, Allianz
, the Hartford, Munich Re,
Prudential, Sompo Japan, Swiss Re
, the XL Group and Zurich Insurance
- were ranked the "leading" performers.
The majority insurers surveyed - 276 of the 330 - earned
"beginning" or "minimal" ratings.
The Hartford and Prudential were the only two
U.S.-headquartered companies on the list.
Cynthia McHale, lead author of the report, said that
U.S.-based companies have been more reticent to adopt aggressive
approaches to addressing climate risk compared with European and
even some Asian counterparts.
For one, climate change has become so politicized in the
United States that the conservative insurance industry tends to
keep a lower profile on climate and avoid wading into the
prickly energy policy debate, she said.
She added that some companies are concerned that some of
their insured customers may be sued over climate risks.
"In showing in this report that we have small but certainly
very substantial and highly regarded insurance companies that
are really leading and being quite affirmative we might break
the logjam where science alone won't motivate companies on
climate action," she said.
(Reporting by Valerie Volcovici; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)