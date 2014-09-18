By Jonathan Gould
| MONACO, Sept 18
MONACO, Sept 18 Reinsurers are being squeezed by
price competition and subdued demand from insurers for their
products, and traditional mergers may not be enough to save
those that lack either global reach or specialised focus.
Medium-sized, 'me-too' reinsurers are ripe for
consolidation, executives at the industry's annual meeting in
the Mediterranean resort of Monte Carlo said this week, with
many wondering which companies might be around to attend in
2015.
The decline in premium prices is squeezing the earnings of
reinsurers, who help their insurance company clients pay large
damage claims in exchange for part of the premium.
Trapped in a tough market, medium-sized reinsurers may look
to acquire better product or geographic diversification,
different underwriting experience or technological innovation,
said Tom Dawson, a partner specialised in insurance at U.S. law
firm Drinker Biddle.
France's Scor, the world's fifth largest
reinsurer, said it had no plans itself for takeovers but that
other players might not be able to resist.
"Once the dance floor is open and the band is playing,
people like to dance when they see others dancing," chief
executive Denis Kessler said.
Credit rating agency Standard & Poor's said reinsurers are
likely to achieve a return on equity (RoE) of just 7-9 percent
this year, on a par with their cost of capital and well below
the historical average of around 14 percent.
"About half of the (23) global rated reinsurers are more
exposed to competitive and profitability pressures than others
and could find it difficult to defend their competitive
positions or maintain their capitalisation and profitability,"
S&P analyst Dennis Sugrue said.
Some smaller players could struggle to survive, he added.
"You can be a low-cost provider or a niche player, but you
have to decide; it is not obvious that by just being around, you
have a role to play in the future," said Christian Mumenthaler,
head of reinsurance business at Swiss Re.
Swiss Re and Munich Re are among a clutch of top
reinsurers who can offer a full range of reinsurance products in
every market worldwide, which even medium-sized players cannot.
"Sometimes it's true that you're buying just to get bigger
but for so many in the business, you have to get an awful lot
bigger to start punching at the same weight as a Munich, Swiss
or Gen Re," said Dawson at Drinker Biddle.
Sompo Japan Insurance bought British privately-held
reinsurer Canopius Group for nearly $1 billion late last year
, and brokers like Willis and Arthur J.
Gallagher have been snapping up expertise in key
markets.
But a high profile effort by Bermuda-based Endurance
, which S&P classes as the world's 32nd biggest
reinsurer, to acquire No. 33 player Aspen ended in
failure in July.
Endurance said Aspen's "focus on defensive self-preservation
tactics" helped to stymie the bid.
Many top executives would not willingly give up the pay and
prestige they get from running their own companies unless they
came under severe pressure from shareholders to do so, many
industry observers in Monte Carlo said.
"Pressure is growing (for M&A) but so far the resistance has
been very strong," Moody's analyst Stan Rouyer told Reuters.
Some reinsurers might seek to branch out into insurance or
transform themselves into asset managers specialised in
insurance-linked securities, perhaps seeking hedge fund
partners.
Those options may be better for hard-pressed medium-sized
reinsurers than straight-forward mergers, where they would risk
losing clients, underwriting teams and shareholder value.
"If you sew two dead sheep together, you still have two dead
sheep," quipped a specialist M&A lawyer as he sipped a glass of
champagne on the terrace of a Monte Carlo hotel.
(Editing by Ruth Pitchford)