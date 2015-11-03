By Beth Pinsker
NEW YORK Nov 3 As a financial planner who also
sells long-term care insurance, Regi Armstrong always planned to
buy a policy at some point. The only question was when.
The Florence, South Carolina, resident and his wife made the
leap early, when they were still in their 40s, and today he is
glad they did. Three years into paying premiums of $3,800 a
year, his wife, now 49, got diagnosed with a serious auto-immune
disorder that would have disqualified her.
"Life is fickle," says Armstrong, who is 50. "You don't know
when you are going to get sick."
Of the 4.8 million people who have long-term care insurance,
the average age to purchase it is 57. More than 80 percent of
buyers are 50 or older, according to financial services research
group LIMRA.
Among the chief arguments for buying long-term care
insurance early is that you could, at any time, develop an
illness that would disqualify you while forcing you to incur
tremendous expenses.
Care costs an average of $46,000 a year in the home and
$80,000 in a nursing home, according to a survey from Genworth,
one of the largest long-term care insurers.
The danger in waiting jumps by age, said Jesse Slome,
president of the American Association for Long-Term Care
Insurance, a trade group.
Between ages 60 and 69, 27 percent of individuals who
applied were rejected for health reasons. Go up a decade, and
the decline rate is 45 percent. But below 50, it is just 14
percent.
COMPARING COSTS
The other main concern is price. The earlier you sign up,
the less you pay.
A 45-old-woman would pay on the order of $215 per month for
a fairly typical policy from Genworth. A 55-year-old would pay
$250.
But wait a few years and the numbers multiply. Armstrong
regularly prices coverage for clients who are trying to see if
they can get better deals. His rule of thumb is that if a policy
is older than two years, it is hard to improve on it.
One client, who is now 66, is paying about $1,000 a year for
a policy he got about 15 years ago. "He's paying half of what
I'm paying, and he's 16 years older," Armstrong said.
According to a study by insurance carrier John Hancock, a
50-year-old would pay 15 percent less over a lifetime of
premiums than a person who started a policy at age 55, while a
40-year-old would pay 40 percent less than that 55-year-old.
Group policies can offer more savings. Most carriers have
stopped offering them, although Genworth is starting to expand
in that area again, said Chris Conklin, senior vice president of
product development.
(The premium on my own group policy, which I bought into a
few jobs ago when I was in my 30s, has not yet cracked $25 per
month after 10 years.)
BENEFIT OF PLANNING
The argument to buy early is not likely to sway most people
because long-term care insurance itself is pretty much a
non-starter for non-planners, says Robert Applebaum, professor
of Gerontology at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio.
For one thing, it is a costly monthly reminder of all the
bad things that can befall you before you die - even more of a
downer than thinking about life insurance.
Also, policy parameters and the companies offering them
change often, so it is not always easy to compare deals. Some
carriers are now bundling long-term care insurance features with
life insurance or annuities, Applebaum said.
These are increasing in popularity, according to LIMRA,
while stand-alone long-term care policies are declining.
Many people do not like the idea of paying premiums for
years and never getting the benefit, either because they will
not need it or because they will not be able to keep up
payments.
Slome's suggestion for managing costs: Buy a policy that is
expandable. Start with a limited benefit when you are young to
keep premiums low, and then pay up as you age.
