BRIEF-CITIC Securities' net profit at 522.5 mln yuan in May
* Says net profit at 522.5 million yuan ($76.89 million) in May
Aug 10 U.S. crop insurers have already paid out $822 million in indemnities this season, but it is still far too early to tell how large the industry's losses will ultimately be, National Crop Insurance Services said on Friday.
The trade group issued the estimate in response to the latest USDA crop report, showing the worst drought in half a century has slashed corn and soybean crops.
June 6 China Everbright Bank Co Ltd * Says board approves to set up branch in Sydney, Australia Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2rPipFf Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)