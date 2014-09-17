By Jonathan Gould
| MONACO, Sept 17
MONACO, Sept 17 Insurance companies are
increasingly turning to "big data" from satellites, social media
and even cigarette sales at gas stations to help identify risks
and build up customer profiles.
Insurers and reinsurers hope that real time analysis of data
about personal behaviour will enable them to project damage
claims and fine-tune prices to fit the risk being covered, and
also help them spot fraud.
Troves of data are being collected via the technology
phenomenon known as the Internet of Things, where cheap,
network-connected sensor devices are embedded in all manner of
industrial equipment, transport vehicles, appliances in the home
and even the health monitors and smartwatches that consumers
have begun to wear on their wrists.
Hamilton Re, a new Bermuda-based reinsurer, hopes that heavy
data-crunching technology will give it an advantage over rivals
and boost its bottom line.
"If we do it successfully, we ought to be able to deliver
our products at lower cost with an improved loss ratio," said
Bob Deutsch, chief strategy officer for the group.
"In underwriting, you have a better ability to plot whether
you've got a concentration of risk in certain aspects of tornado
alley," Deutsch told Reuters on the sidelines of the annual
conference of the reinsurance industry in Monte Carlo this week.
Insurers have long struggled with flawed information on
policy and claims forms, according to Maurice Tulloch, CEO of UK
and Ireland General Insurance at Aviva, which has about
500 professionals working on data analytics.
"Of the data we get back, a third of it is generally
incorrect," Tulloch told the conference, referring to
traditional data collection.
Information from satellites, medical data from fitness
devices, social media activity, construction plans, rainfall,
storm drain systems, energy efficiency, and cameras monitoring
road surfaces can all be put to use by insurance companies.
The growing mountains of data available for analysis could
raise knotty privacy questions, although, for the most part, the
data the insurance industry is looking to pore over is aggregate
data about collective behaviours rather than information that
can be linked back to individuals.
INSTANT INSIGHT
Insurers and reinsurers are investing increasingly in
telematics, for example using data from smart phones to track
the location and speed of vehicles, which could allow them to
warn drivers of dangerous behaviour or intersections, possibly
cutting down on accidents.
Big data can give insurers improved understanding of risks
but such predictive modelling can yield some unexpected results.
Swiss Re's Chief Underwriting Officer Matthias
Weber pointed out that smokers typically buy only one pack of
cigarettes at a time, very often from petrol stations.
"If you know from your technology that somebody goes to the
gas station once a day, including the weekends, it might be
right that (that person) is a smoker," he said.
Unless someone is driving 360 miles (579 kilometres) a day
to their job, there is no reason to stop for petrol every day,
so it might be a reason to enquire further, he said.
The growth of big data and other technological advancements
is not without risks for the insurance industry.
Google, for example, possibly the biggest data
miner of them all, could offer to do analysis for insurers or
even become a competitor and offer insurance of its own one day,
insurers said.
Automobile manufacturers' progress toward developing
driverless cars could crimp the insurance segment that
represents 40 percent of property-casualty business in many
countries and cause results in the rest of insurers' portfolios
to become more volatile.
"What happens when cars don't hit each other?" asked Bryon
Erhart, a senior executive at broker Aon Benfield.
