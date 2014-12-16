AMSTERDAM Dec 16 Dutch insurer Delta Lloyd NV
has agreed to sell its Belgian banking operations to
China's privately-held Anbang Insurance Group for 219 million
euros ($273 million).
The sale, announced on Tuesday, comes just two months after
Delta Lloyd said it had scrapped plans to dispose of the unit,
after talks with another potential buyer collapsed.
With managed assets of roughly 7.7 billion euros ($9.6
billion), Delta Lloyd Bank Belgium focuses primarily on the
middle and high-end market, serving 171,000 customers out of 55
branches.
Delta Lloyd, which aims to be one of the top three life
insurers in Belgium, will continue to use the bank network as a
distribution channel for insurance and pension products.
Delta Lloyd's chief executive, Niek Hoek, said the sale,
expected to close in 2015 pending regulatory approval, would
"strengthen the group's focus on insurance and unlock capital
for investment in our strategic activities."
The Dutch insurance sector, with six major competitors, is
ripe for consolidation after a wave of bailouts following the
2008 financial crisis, many of which required financial giants
to dispose of insurance activities.
Delta Lloyd has been named in Dutch media reports as a
bidder for the insurance operations of rival SNS Reaal, which is
slated to be sold under the terms of an emergency government
capital injection.
($1 = 0.8035 euros)
(Reporting By Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Clara Ferreira
Marques)